Welcome Class of 2024, we’re so excited to have you.
We know this semester is different than any other, with its own challenges on top of the anxiety college already brings. We want you to feel ready to tackle this new chapter in your life and have a successful first year at LSU.
Freshman often have a lot of questions, and who better to give advice and guidance to new tigers than other tigers. We’ve been in your shoes, and even though we’re all going through this tough time together hopefully we can offer you some good tips to make you feel at home and prepared to tackle your freshman year.
Here is some advice on remote learning, college classes and more, from Tigers for Tigers. No matter what your college or major, we’ve got all the tips and tricks to get you ready to geaux.
Name: Courtney Walker
Age: 21
Major/Concentration: Mass Communication - Public Relations
Advice for freshmen in mass communications:
“It’s important to establish a relationship with your professors, because it’s very possible that you will be taking more classes from them in the future. Even if you don’t have them again, they’re all very knowledgeable and experienced in their fields, so use them as a resources. They’re always willing to help and give you advice, even after you’ve taken their class, so don’t be afraid to talk to them.”
Advice for freshmen in public relations:
“Talk to and make friends with the people in your classes, because these are the people that you’ll be taking classes with throughout your entire college career. Form study groups and reach out to them if you have questions about class. You never know, the people in your classes could become your friends for life! The Manship School is a very tight knit community, and maing friends with your classmates will help you feel like part of that community.”
Advice for LSU freshmen:
“Try to stay as organized as possible, both with your schedule and your physical space. As soon as you have access to your class syllabi, put the important dates into your calendar. Google calendar and your planner will be your best friend! Also, the rooms in the residential halls are small, so keeping your space clean is pretty essential. If your space is cluttered, your life will feel cluttered and you’ll get stressed more easily, trust me.”
Online learning tips:
“Participate in your classes, even if they’re online. It’s really easy to sit there with your microphone muted the whole time, but actually participating in the discussions will help you retain the information you’re learning, and studying will be much easier. Resist the temptation of the mute button.”
Health advice:
“It’s very important right now that we follow all of the safety procedures set by the University. Carry hand sanitizer with you everywhere you go, wear your mask correctly and continue to social distance. Try not to gather in large groups and be smart about how you spend your free time. Don’t put yourself in a situation where you know you could be more easily exposed to COVID-19. This won’t last forever, and that party can wait, I promise.”
Remember:
“I know this semester doesn’t look anything like the semester you imagined for your first semester in college, but you’re all still going to do great things at LSU. Use the resources provided on campus, get involved as much as possible, and, most importantly, enjoy your time at LSU.”
Name: Tayler Hooper
Age: 19
Major/Concentration: Biological Sciences with a minor in Psychology
Advice for LSU freshmen:
“Studying is very important but it does not have to run your life. Find a group or hobby that you are passionate about and create a space outside of just academics to have fun. For me that was music and participating in Tiger Band and music ensembles on campus.”
Online learning tips:
“Create and stick to a schedule. The worst thing that can happen is if you get behind. You lose motivation very fast. Try to do any work for a class during the class time if you are not meeting on Zoom.”
Remember:
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Any professor/TA will be willing to help you.”
Name: Alexis Dunham
Age: 20
Major/Concentration: Leadership and Human Resource Development
Advice for freshmen in LHRD:
“Meet with an advisor early on so you don’t make any mistakes when scheduling your classes! This field is so broad, and there are so many directions you can go with it, so try to gain experience through internships as early as possible. It’s important to see all directions you can go with this degree before you graduate!”
Advice for LSU freshmen:
“GET INVOLVED!!! Getting involved is KEY to having an enjoyable college experience! Find student organizations that you are interested in, and join them! Odds are, you’ll meet some pretty incredible people, and gain so many new skills!”
Online learning tips:
“Find a place you can concentrate and study. Try out new spaces until you find somewhere that you can focus. Also, take breaks. Staring at a computer screen forsix or more hours isn’t healthy, and you’ll want to find creative ways to relieve some stress and take a break!”
Health advice:
“Wash your hands, wear your mask, and be smart!”
Remember:
“LSU is unlike any other school. There’s so many people, organizations and areas of campus to meet and explore.Push yourself outside your comfort zone, and find your people.”