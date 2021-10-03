Winnie the Pooh “Bearbnb”
This Winnie the Pooh “Bearbnb” will make all of your childhood dreams come true 🍯 https://t.co/jE2gHNRJiS— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2021
Vacation in the Hundred Acre Wood at “The House at Pooh Corner.” This “Winnie the Pooh” themed Airbnb is in Nutley, England. The so-called “Bearbnb” celebrates the 95th anniversary of the first publication of A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s book series “Winnie the Pooh.” Although the silly old bear won’t judge you if you spend your stay doing nothing, the stay comes with a guided tour of the Hundred Acre Wood and a chance to play Poohsticks on the Poohsticks Bridge. The cottage comes stocked with yoga mats when it’s time for your stoutness exercise. And if you’re in the mood for food, there’s hunny-inspired snacks.
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel
The potato is the room in South Boise, Idaho. Gather your best spud for a stay in the 28-foot long, 12-foot wide Big Idaho Potato Hotel, listed on Airbnb. The 6-ton potato traveled around the country as part of the Idaho Potato Commission’s Big Idaho Potato Tour and now sits on 400 acres of farmland. The potato stay includes an indoor fireplace, spa retreat and a resident pet jersey cow.
River Paradise
Architecture buffs will enjoy the River Paradise Airbnb. Located on 7 acres in Folsom, Louisiana, this unique Airbnb looks like a fantasy tower. If Sleeping Beauty were set in the swamp, Flora, Fauna and Merryweather would’ve taken Aurora here. The house includes a wraparound deck with views of the river and a bridge and trail leading down to it.
The McFly and The Slater
Take your DeLorean down to Dallas, Texas, for this blast from the past. The downstairs portion of this Airbnb duplex is known as the 80s themed McFly, while the upstairs area is the 90s themed Slater. Both are stocked with sugary cereal options, retro video games and decade-appropriate décor. (You bet there’s posters of all five New Kids on the Block on The Slater’s walls.) The nostalgia doesn’t stop indoors, there’s a McDonald’s Hamburglar jail in the backyard.
Great Escape
Host the ultimate game night with 43 of your friends at the Great Escape, a game-themed Airbnb in Clermont, Florida. Enjoy themed bedrooms, like the Pac-Man arcade. Step in for your favorite chess piece on the life-sized board. Act like a “Big” kid, with the Zoltar machine and 7-foot in-floor piano. Venture outdoors for human foosball and bowling. One thing’s for sure, you won’t be “board.”
Underground Hygge
Have a quiet, peaceful stay at your own hobbit hole in Orondo, Washington. The Underground Hygge is nestled into the Columbia River Gorge mountainside. Throw open the round doors to watch the sun set behind the hills at this “Lord of the Rings” location. There’s even a hot drink bar for your afternoon tea.