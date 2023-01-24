Local legend, Shipwrecked, released its second album titled “On My Own” on Jan. 13, 2023 to an eagerly awaiting legion of fans in the Baton Rouge area. The album hones in on teenage angst and enough emo energy to make you feel like you are in the Midwest.

It has been in the works for three years, and as the music scene has slowly recovered from the damage COVID brought, Shipwrecked was able to finish and release its album.

Drummer Hannah Hyman said, “Most of it was recorded by Max Stratman, not in a studio, but at a warehouse & popular practice space in BR. Since then we’ve had a few lineup changes, a global pandemic and made some new friends at Friend Club Records, but we’re stoked that it’s finally here.”

Something that makes the album unique from previous works is that the band was able to take some time to try new recording techniques and get creative with different ideas.

Guitarist Garrett Howell said, “We also did a lot of fun stuff vocally like introducing background vocals, by yours truly, and including our good friend Logan Denicola on several tracks.”

The album starts strong with “Valentines Day,” which is a simple and slower track that made it easy for the crowd to sing along to at the release party. Lead singer David Bankston said, “I like Valentine’s Day because of the simplicity of it. It’s an easy song to sing and dance along to and the crowd always reacts well to it.”

Next is “On My Own,” titled after the name of the album. This song features a jangly, sparkly riff over the verse that is reminiscent of the midwest emo genre.

However, the song maintains an upbeat indie emo vibe that still feels laid back. Bass player Jacey Marais calls the music “guitar heavy ‘slacker emo” which seems to be a perfect description based on the sound of the album.

“Interlude” is a guitar-led track with beautiful, sparkling riffs over a shimmering wind-chime sound. This track is an interesting break from the other songs and feels like a wave of calm as the soft synths come crashing into the mix.

“Suckerpunch” is a deceivingly upbeat, fun song that immediately makes you want to move. The guitar part is bouncy, but the song also features some rougher, more distorted vocals shouting confessional and emotional lyrics in true emo fashion over a softer background vocal part.

“Ligma” catches the listener off guard with the name at first, but immediately shows that it is a unique track that deserves attention when Bankston begins to sing, “I’m not fine, I’m not okay” over a steady muted guitar. This song feels different from the rest, but it is different in a good way as it feels it should be in a 2000s coming of age film.

At the end, “Simple Syrup” has a funky sounding starting riff that leads into a hard riff over Bankston yelling, “I guess I never really knew!” This might be some of the best vocals on the album as he conveys the perfect feeling of angst and self-introspection over one’s emotions, which is of course, quintessential emo.

The album delivers on its goal, and maintains a solid emo inspired framework that the band makes its own.