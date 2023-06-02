LSU women’s basketball forward Angel Reese was featured in the music video for Latto’s new song, “Put It On Da Floor Again,” featuring Cardi B.
Cardi B’s verse in the song includes a reference to LSU, as she raps “I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU.”
I BEEN BALLIN SO DEUM HARD COULD OF BEEN TO LSUUUU !!!!!!! https://t.co/JhDASmbB8p— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 2, 2023
In the music video, Reese is in a grocery store with both rappers. She pushes Latto around in a shopping cart throughout the video.
Reese is also seen holding a hula hoop for Cardi B to dunk a stuffed animal into the hoop when Cardi B raps the line, “Sh*ttin’ on these b*tches, dunkin’ on they heads.”
This is just the latest in Reese’s line of success after LSU’s national championship win. She also recently visited the White House with the women’s basketball team to be honored for its win.
“Folks, we need to support women’s sports not just during the championship runs, but the entire year and every season,” President Joe Biden said of the team. “Showing up in person, watching on television, creating more programming and sponsor and scholarship, and sponsorships and opportunities for millions of women and girls to realize their dreams and know they can do literally anything at all.”
imagine if i didn’t transfer to LSU😭🫣— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 2, 2023