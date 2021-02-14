Valentine's Day is all about candy, food and love, but it does not have to be that way. Some might want a twist on Valentine's Day. It is hard to find something to do during these times, but you can still celebrate the holiday by watching movies about broken relationships.

Grab all the snacks you want and put on these movies for a lowkey Valentine's Day.

"Gone Girl"

You may be angry at your significant other for doing something like forgetting your birthday, but will you ever be as mad as Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike)? "Gone Girl" is one of those movies that will somehow be on someone's movie list on Letterboxd.

Amy fakes her death because her husband was cheating on her. She frames him, and the whole country basically hates him because they believe that he killed Amy.

It's a great movie with great actors. The plot and script is memorable, and it's very Anti-Valentine's Day.

"Blue Valentine"

"Blue Valentine" is a movie about a couple whose marriage is failing. We follow the couple back and forth from when they met and to present time. It is intriguing and heartbreaking to see how a couple can struggle in a relationship.

It is not all sunshine and rainbows, but it is for sure a deviation from Valentine's Day. It's even in the name of the movie. But, you can still enjoy sweet treats with a bitter movie.

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"

This has to be my favorite Jim Carrey movie. Carrey's character was notified that his ex-girlfriend has erased every memory of them together. This news shocked Carrey's character into doing them same procedure.

We follow their relationship through memories. This is another movie about the hard parts of a relationship, but it can be an insight on how we are not perfect, and there is no such thing as a perfect relationship.

"(500) Days of Summer"

One of the most misunderstood movies of all time, but the real message about the movie is insightful. Both characters have different views about their relationship, which causes them to split.

This movie also shows how women are treated as objects. Zooey Deschanel's character, Summer, is not sexualized, but to Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), he only sees her as an object and not a partner. That reason causes a rift in their relationship.