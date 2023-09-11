Are you Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? Here’s what the Entertainment staff (and production editor, who’s particularly invested) at the Reveille has to say.
Molly Terrell — Team Conrad
Let’s get serious for a second. Belly wouldn’t have looked Jeremiah’s way again had she and Conrad not broken up. I don’t doubt that the girl cares for Jeremiah, that much is obvious, but she’s definitely forcing herself to be with Jeremiah because she hears Susannah’s voice in her head telling her she needs to end up with one of her sons.
While Belly irritates me on a personal level, it’s messed up that her decisions are also influenced by her trying to make Susannah happy. She does need to give Conrad a break though. I didn’t even get a prom so I think Belly should be a little more grateful.
Also… it might sound biased, but Conrad looks similar enough to Joe Burrow that everyone should be on his side if they’re really an LSU fan.
Aris Williams — Team Jeremiah
I will have to go with Team Jeremiah after observing Conrad’s avoidant attachment style for myself. The show starts off with him getting into a drunken fight, calling Belly immature and pretending to forget her birthday-like Belly, you could do better for real. Jeremiah had been in love with Belly for years, long before she “turned pretty,” and was even willing to step back so Conrad could be with her. That’s what made me decide that he’s the better option for her.
READ MORE: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 will make you cringe – but you’ll keep watching
Sam Sedilo — Team Conrad
Truly, everyone is toxic. Everyone has played each other in different ways, and that’s why they are stuck in a very messy love triangle. But Conrad tried to connect with Belly, and Jeremiah’s jealousy got in between. Many times that they almost seemingly rekindle a flame, Jeremiah is always there to interrupt and get into Belly’s head to invalidate her feelings, all while victimizing himself to Belly, pitting her against Conrad. Really, though, I am Team Anti-Belly. She two-times the brothers who are going through enough with losing their mom and almost losing the summer house.
Emily Poirrier — Team Jeremiah
While I went back and forth on the question of Team Conrad or Jeremiah, I’ve come to the conclusion the only option is Team Jeremiah. I believe Conrad is the perfect choice for Belly. However, I don’t think she deserves him.
Belly pitted the brothers against each other in the past two seasons. She starts with kissing Jeremiah first, then dates Conrad and then she likes Jeremiah, again. The whole show is just a string of her inability to make up her mind. Of course, this keeps things interesting, but at this point, neither one of them should still be into her. I think Jeremiah and Belly have the same maturity level, and Conrad needs someone in the same year of college as him.
Madison Cooper – Team Conrad
Conrad is the obvious choice for Belly. He has the emotional maturity that Jeremiah lacks. Conrad recognized that he couldn’t be his best self for Belly because of his overpowering grief. Therefore, he knew he had to break it off to give them the time they needed apart.
Conrad sacrifices his own happiness for the sake of Belly and Jeremiah. Conrad went to Jeremiah and told him how much Belly means to him to avoid hurting his brother. On the other hand, Jeremiah treats Belly like an object to get the upper hand on this imaginary competition against his brother that he’s made up. Jeremiah feels the need to get between his own brother’s happiness as well as Belly’s just for his own personal gain. He can’t let them have a single moment together without interfering. However, he didn’t have an issue when she and Cam Cameron were dating, it simply bothers him to see Belly with his brother.
Presley Tyler— I don’t know who these people are
I have never seen this show, not a second of it, but from my brief 10-minute Google search, I have formed my opinion. Conrad seems like a square. Cute, but a square. Will he make me giggle? Doesn’t look like it. Jeremiah looks like he has some spunk; he looks like a fun guy. I’d like to hang out with him, perhaps.