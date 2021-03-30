It seems like Ariana Grande can do it all, and now the singer is adding 'The Voice'
judge to her resume. This news comes after Grande tweeted and made an Instagram post about her new gig.
Grande will replace Nick Jonas as a judge on the singing competition. She will join other celebrity judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the NBC show for its 21st season.
Grande sent out a shot of her posing on the iconic spinning judges' chairs from the show with the caption, "Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you."
Grande might be the biggest name to grace the show as a judge besides Miley Cyrus. The singing competition show has not been the most popular with viewers, but hopefully the addition of Grande will bring up ratings.
There has been no set date for Season 21 of The Voice to air on NBC, but Season 20 is currently airing.