Award-winning actress Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep yesterday. She was mostly known for her roles in "Arrested Development" and "Archer," but Walter had a long, successful career in film and on Broadway.
Walter was nominated and won multiple awards like Emmys, and was also in Clint Eastwood's "Play Misty for Me."
I mostly know Walter from her performance in "Arrested Development." Walter's character, Lucille Bluth, was one of my favorite comic characters in television. Walter was able to deliver her sarcastic, funny lines with such ease. She delivered her lines perfectly, but her facial reactions were also comedy gold. I will never forget Lucille's reactions whenever Gene Parmesan would appear on screen.
Walter's talent ranged from drama, comedy and voice acting. She showcased her talent effortlessly, and her roles are unforgettable.
Fans and friends took to Twitter to mourn the late star and share some of their favorite moments from her career. She will be deeply missed by many.
OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021
R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family.— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021
She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3— Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021