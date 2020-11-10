The MTV Europe Music Awards broadcasted on Nov. 8. The show had a global feel with performances filmed in places around the world. The British girl group Little Mix hosted the event. They announced this by posting a creative animated video of them as superheroes responding to an MTV call from the sky. One member of the girl group, Jesy Nelson, missed out on hosting due to an unknown illness.
Lady Gaga received the most nods with her “Rain On Me” duet with Ariana Grande. She received Artist of the Year, just as she did at the MTV VMAs in August. Her creative use of face masks made a huge appearance in the show. The artist said she wanted to spread a message for everyone to stay safe and wear a mask out of respect.
Doja Cat received Best New after crawling out of a television into a field of flowers for her on-stage performance. The 25-year-old was as passionate as ever while singing a dramatic punk version of “Say So” in a torn white dress.
Madison Beer made the list of best songs with her “Baby” performance in the pre-show. She wore a black trench coat that dragged on the floor while she moved around the stage like she owned it.
Jack Harlow mashed “Tyler Herro” and “What's Poppin” with four masked dancers beside him. He ended his performance with a shoutout to one of his favorite continents and said “Europe, I love you; especially you, Belgium.” He was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Push Artist. Zara Larsson performed “WOW” with a well-choreographed team all in black boots.
BTS won four awards for their performance of “Dynamite” and H.E.R. won Video for Good for “I Can't Breathe.”
Here's a full list of the winners from the night:
BEST VIDEO
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
BEST ARTIST
Lady Gaga
BEST SONG
BTS – Dynamite
BEST COLLABORATION
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
BEST POP
Little Mix
BEST GROUP
BTS
BEST NEW
Doja Cat
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
BEST LATIN
Karol G
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B
BEST ELECTRONIC
David Guetta
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Hayley Williams
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"
BEST PUSH
Yungblud
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream