Like Taylor Swift once sang, “August slipped away into a moment in time,” which means fall is approaching.
Soon enough, you’ll find yourself searching for a soundtrack to play while you kick your way through the leaves in the quad. Look no further. Here are five albums to get you in the mood for fall.
For the hopeless romantics: “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift
“Red” is one of the best pop country albums of all time and there’s a reason for it. The re-recorded version is packed with “vault tracks,” which are songs Swift didn’t get to include on the album's initial 2012 release.
I think one thing that makes this album so great is that it has a little bit of everything.
On the more country side of the spectrum, there’s “I Bet You Think About Me,” which is wonderfully petty and angry. On the pop side of the spectrum sits “I Knew You Were Trouble.” It may have been overplayed since its initial release but that can’t take away from the fact that it’s still brilliant. Lastly, a song that is an almost perfect mix of pop and country (and even a bit of rock) is “Red,” which I think is the perfect title track, and it honestly should have opened the album.
For when you need something calming: “Rubber Soul” – The Beatles
The Beatles’ sixth studio album “Rubber Soul” is a great fall album. The track “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” is so beautifully quaint with its unique and somewhat “trippy” sound. “In My Life” is reflective, but leaves you with a longing feeling.
You can tell “Rubber Soul” was The Beatles’ way of testing the waters with different sounds and was the perfect transition into their glory years in experimental rock.
For when you need something slow and sad: “Hozier” – Hozier
Hozier’s self-titled folk album is an essential album for fall. The album itself is just extremely peaceful in terms of sound, but still has a compelling nature. “Like Real People Do” is one of those serene tracks with devastating lyrics. “Someone New” is also worth mentioning, but it’s more on the upbeat side.
Overall, this album is probably more for people who like sad music (don’t worry, I am people).
For the nostalgia: “Tusk” – Fleetwood Mac
This album makes me feel nostalgic for a time period I didn’t live through. I don’t know why, but this album has always felt like fall to me.
It’s one of those albums you listen to when you’re outside, driving with the windows down, or some other scenario where you can feel the fall weather. “Over My Head” and “Tusk” are perfect for that car scenario. I just think this album is so well done, and it’s one of Fleetwood Mac's best.
For the gloomy fall days: “folklore” – Taylor Swift
Yes, there’s two Taylor Swift albums on this list.
Taylor Swift’s “folklore” is for those gloomy fall days, which are not uncommon in Louisiana. This album has all the wistful tunes that you could need this fall, with tracks such as the dreamy “cardigan” and “august.”
The upbeat track “the last great american dynasty” details the true story of Rebekah Harkness, who used to live in Swift’s house in Rhode Island and was one of Swift's muses throughout the album.
Swift possesses the power of storytelling and uses that to her advantage time and time again. The entire album tells a story (hence the name “folklore”) and each song is a piece of the narrative Swift weaves, making it a perfect album to get lost in this fall.