On Feb. 5, 91-year-old Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer died suddenly in his Weston, Connecticut home due to a blow to the head resulting from a fall.
Plummer was best known for his extensive career that spanned seven decades in film, theater and television. The versatile actor is best known for his role as Captain von Trapp in the 1965 film “The Sound of Music,” one of the most popular movie musicals of all time. Plummer was also praised for his ability to be a multi-faceted actor as he has been a star in Broadway productions and Hollywood films alike.
Throughout the duration of his career, Plummer received several awards for his work, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award. He is also one of few performers, and the only Canadian, to receive the Triple Crown of Acting, one of the highest accolades recognized in American entertainment.
I remember watching Christopher Plummer as a child in “The Sound of Music” and in the 2012 film “Beginners,” which earned him his first Academy Award as he made history being the oldest actor to win an Oscar at 82. I may not have been alive during a large majority of his career, but I do remember the roles I watched him play being more diverse and noteworthy than most actors today.
Even as Plummer got older, this did not stop him from taking on a variety of roles in film, such as being the voice of the antagonist in Pixar’s 2009 film “Up” or being the wealthy crime novelist in 2019’s murder-mystery/comedy film “Knives Out.” Compared to most performers today, Plummer is historically, but debatably, one of the very few entertainers to have such a long-lasting career filled with memorable and commendable acting roles.
Whether it was his role in a Shakespearean tragedy on Broadway or a movie musical from Hollywood, Plummer will continue to be one known as the most eclectic and talented performers of all time.