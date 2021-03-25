Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday, April 12... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Monday, April 12. * At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.8 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet Monday, April 05. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&