"Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" is a debate that has been raging online since the movies were announced to have the same release date.

Both films have star studded casts, big name directors, one word titles and July 21 release dates. You can, of course, see both, but which one will you be seeing first?

Spoiler alert: our staff has a clear favorite.

Aris Williams - “Barbie”

I’ve decided to see the Barbie movie first, solely because of how intentional the film’s direction and casting is. It’s always fun to understand specific references while watching a film, and it generally seems like it will be an entertaining watch.

I look forward to seeing the dolls I’ve come to know throughout the years (and Issa Rae) on the big screen.

Molly Terrell - “Barbie”

I'm definitely seeing the Barbie movie first because not only do I have a massive collection in my attic from when I was little, but also because I love Greta Gerwig as a director.

While I would be interested in seeing "Oppenheimer," I don’t feel as though the hype has reached me as much as "Barbie," even though both have a stacked cast list. I was excitedly following as the cast was released, and I can’t wait to see Margot Robbie in this role.

I’m also pleased that her celebrity doppelganger, Emma Mackey, is starring alongside her as physicist Barbie – even though she would have been a perfect Skipper, but I digress.

I’m sure "Oppenheimer" will be a fun time though, even if it takes me a little longer to watch it.

Ava Francis - “Barbie”

Where’s the red carpet or better yet, the pink carpet? I’ve perfected my Barbie aesthetic, and I’m so ready for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film "Barbie."

I grew up with a stellar Barbie collection including the convertibles, the dream house, the works!

Of course, I’m beyond excited to watch queen Margot Robbie slay as THE Barbie.

Margot has shown her range by starring in movies such as “I Tonya," "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," "Babylon" and the Scorsese hit “The Wolf Of Wall Street," which put Robbie on the map.

I have a feeling her portrayal of the beloved Mattel figure will go down in history as iconic and electrifying alongside her other roles.

Robbie is one of the most animated actors in Hollywood. After seeing her bring Harley Quinn to life, there’s no doubt she'll leave audiences joyous and begging for more.

There are a few more familiar faces making their silver screen debuts, such as pop princess Dua Lipa, who’s playing mermaid Barbie. Screen veterans Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and the talented Ryan Gosling, who will make a charming and oh so witty Ken, are also rounding out the Barbie cast.

I will be dressed in my best head to toe pink Barbie attire ready to experience these immaculate vibes.

Madison Heydari - “Barbie”

I am 100% seeing Barbie first. It’s fun and exciting, and I think the cast is interesting. The creativity and attention to detail in the film do not go unnoticed, and while I’m excited to see Margot Robbie as Barbie, I might be more excited to see Ryan Gosling as Ken. I know people complained about the casting for Ken, but no one can pull off the character quite as well as Gosling. I see Greta Gerwig’s vision.

Jayden Nguyen - “Barbie”

I’ve been excited about the “Barbie” movie since it was announced, mostly because the cast list is so extensive. There’s just no way that Dua Lipa will get more than two seconds of screentime.

Despite all the controversy around the choice to cast Ryan Gosling in this movie, I’m really looking forward to his portrayal of Ken. The marketing for this movie has also been amazing, and I think it’ll be interesting to see if the movie lives up to the hype.

Alison Agena - “Barbie”

I have been a die-hard Barbie fan since I was little. There is not a single “Barbie” movie that I haven't seen.

On top of that I think that the casting for this movie is spot on. I am super excited to see how they portray the most iconic dolls.

Will Nickel - "Oppenheimer"

I don't know, it just seemed mean not to pick it once.