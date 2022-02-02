In honor of Black History Month, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge unveiled its newest exhibit during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
“Through an open and honest examination of the past, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and its Artist Advisory Board hope to impact the present and future, while highlighting Black voices and stories in an effort to promote a more just society,” the council said in a statement.
“Self Portrait” by artist, activist and gallery owner Kristen Downing is the first painting that immediately draws attention with its large size and hot pink color. It features Downing’s side profile with a white Magnolia flower tucked into her elaborately-styled hair. The viewer feels as though they are looking down on Downing, as it was painted from a high perspective.
“With my art comes history about my ancestors. A lot of these stories isn’t told in our textbooks so I use my platform and art to speak for the voiceless,” said Downing.
Two other striking pieces from Downing make up the series “Mother and Child.” With a vivid turquoise color, the first painting shows a woman sitting on a chair playing with a child on her lap. The second shows the child holding a metal pick comb while still sitting on the woman’s lap as she is adjusting the child’s shirt.
“A lot of single mothers — what I have seen from those queens was strength. I saw pain; I saw joy; I saw happiness; I saw all the struggles,” Downing said.
Photographer and founder of Visionary Blessings Antione Lacey contributed three images in celebration of the beloved Baton Rouge community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph, who suffered an untimely death in July of 2019. The black and white images displayed were taken during the candlelight vigil of Roberts-Joseph, where hundreds gathered to honor her memory.
“I took them in black and white to give it a nostalgic, film feel to convey the emotion of what was going on,”Lacey said.
Lacey’s “Afro Lady” photograph features a woman holding a sign while donning a shirt reading, “A True Legend Sadie Joseph Roberts.” Her facial expressions seemed to be an indication that while she was grief-stricken, she was proud of how the legacy of Roberts-Joseph united the community.
“Everyone knew Mrs. Sadie and she was the founder of the (Baton Rouge) African-American museum as well, so my photos take place during her candlelight, and it’s like a healing type of ceremony to let her go as our final goodbye,” Lacey said.
The people in Lacey’s photographs had lost the woman who, through her activism, made it her mission to tell the world that their lives matter.
The artists did well to keep the idea of healing in mind throughout their creative process.
“Being that person that don’t ask for help and going through your problems alone, I would want people to see this exhibit and know that it’s okay to ask for help,” said Downing. “Hopefully this exhibit will heal someone because art is healing.”
The exhibition also featured works by artists Ashli Ognelodh, Randell Henry, Kayla Magee, Mike Weary, Darlene Moore and Rayne Myers. All pieces were curated by Kristen Downing and can be found in the Shell Gallery of the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, located at 233 St. Ferdinand St. The exhibition is open to the public during regular business hours through Feb. 24.
“We envision a healthy community where color is art, not a dividing force in society,” the Arts Council stated.