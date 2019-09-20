Looking for cute new styles at an affordable price? Then The Crown Plaza is the place you'll want to be this Sunday.
On Sep. 22, the Baton Rouge Fashion Council is hosting their annual Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale. The event will be held at The Crown Plaza from 10am -2pm. Even though no tickets are required to shop at the event, customers have the option of buying VIP tickets for $9 which will allow them to shop one hour earlier than the general public.
The event will feature more than 20 local boutiques including Sosis Boutique, Article & Thread and SILT Southern Boutique. All ages are welcome, parking is free and credit cards as well as cash will be accepted. The Baton Rouge Fashion Council is even adding more dressing rooms due to high demand.
This is a one day only event with some of the best local boutiques offering great sales items all under one roof. Make sure to go snatch all of the good items before they're gone.