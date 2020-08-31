Putting faith over fear, owner Meredith Waguespack, chronicles the 10 year journey of her brand Sweet Baton Rouge and the opening of their local flagship store.
Inspired by those Saturday night lights and tiger football, Waguespack launched her t-shirt company in 2010. A more casual person herself, she wanted a brand that was perfect for tailgating and watching the tigers play in quality, comfort and style.
“Over time we started integrating more designs outside of game day and started making shirts that encompass all of our culture,” said Waguespack when asked about how the brand has developed through the years. In addition to football themed shirts, Sweet Baton Rouge has a multitude of designs that display an array of southern vibes and Louisiana culture, such as Mardi Gras, crawfish, and even special events like Jazz Fest.
In addition to expanding their apparel to all things Louisiana, Waguespack and her team are all about supporting other local businesses. Throughout the store, one can see other local brands displayed as well as available for purchase. Partnering with these merchants ignited yet another fire within Waguespack, launching an entirely new, yet not so different business venture.
Hence the creation of Local Pop Up. On top of being the owner of Sweet Baton Rouge, she’s co-founder of Local Pop Up, a company she started alongside her graphic designer, that specializes in curating goods from local makers, bringing them to one central platform.
Starting as a conversation rooted in passion for local business, Local Pop Up officially came to life when they hosted their first holiday event in 2018. A big success, they decided to host the event again the following year, with their most recent endeavor being the launch of their online marketplace. There, consumers are able to purchase items from local merchants and get their local fill.
So what prompted this new store location that everyone is talking about?
Roughly five years ago, Waguespack decided it was time to move into their first office. Two years in, that office expanded into a showroom that, according to Waguespack, “had the feel and vibes of a store but not set up like a store.” It was more so a place where people could come to pick up their online orders; and where they could display new designs.
Seeing an increase in traffic and pop up customers over the last three years, she became more aware that opening a storefront location was a possibility that they could explore.
In January of this year, wanting a place that fit their goals and vision as a company, the process began, ultimately selecting the electric depot as their new home. “For us, community, local, like those kinds of things are very important to us and I can see that this space will have those opportunities to create that,” said Waguespack.
Hoping to have a grand opening at a later date, on Aug. 1st, Sweet Baton Rouge officially opened its doors. “It’s going to be a fun five year here,” responded Waguespack when asked about what we can hope to see from Sweet Baton Rouge soon. Coming up on the Fall Season, she will be launching the Fall version of the Cozy Collection. In addition, everything in the store will soon be shoppable via their website as well.
Waguespack also noted that she’s extremely blessed and thankful for all the opportunities that she’s been given. When asked about what’s the most rewarding aspect to being an entrepreneur, with a humbleness we all should envy, Waguespack stated that, “To me, two really big, proud moments I think I have is having the customer support and the employees.”
Excited to see what’s next for this growing business, There’s no doubt that we’re all in for some treats from Waguespack and her Sweet Baton Rouge Team. Needless to say, we’re here for it.
Interested in everything Sweet Baton Rouge? Visit their brands!
@sweetbatonrouge
@sweetbatonrougeinsiders
@dontstopjustgeaux
@langiappebox
@localpopup