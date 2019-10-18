Mid City Maker's Market Spooky Edition is providing scary good Halloween festivities this weekend for their October Market.
The event will be October 19 from 4-8 p.m. at the corner of Government and South Eugene street. There will be more than 60 makers participating, allowing guests to shop for local products from a wide variety of creators. Kids can wear costumes and there will be booth-to-booth trick or treating for more spooky fun.
Barbosa's Barbeque and Catering will be provided BBQ for the event while Sweet Carib is providing Caribbean food. The event will also feature live music from the The Excelleauxs and have a full bar provided by The Overpass Merchant.
Learn more about Mid City Maker's Market and their October market here https://www.midcitymakersmarket.com/pages/events