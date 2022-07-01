Amidst a time of great uncertainty for LGBTQ people in Louisiana, Baton Rouge held its 14th annual Pride festival since 2019 this past Saturday, giving a needed reminder of the love and cheer to be found in the LGBTQ community.
The festivities were held at the Raising Cane’s River Center Convention Center and Galleria. Baton Rouge Pride hosted an array of events, from brunch and panels to drag shows and afterparties at local bars.
This year’s festival specifically aimed to create a safe space for Baton Rouge’s younger LGBTQ generations, while also paying homage to previous ones that laid the groundwork for events like Baton Rouge Pride to exist.
This aspect of the event reiterated the continued fight for equality and reminded queer attendees that they’re seen, whether this was their first Pride fest or their tenth. Old and new were beautifully merged, creating a space that all kinds of people can find solace in.
Christopher Bradford, Baton Rouge Pride’s current chairholder, decided on “Living Out Proud” as this year’s theme. Bradford shared his creative process and main motivators with me.
“I’ve been chairholder since 2017, so it was very exciting to execute my longtime idea of the festival having an official theme,” said Bradford. “My biggest thing was year was reminding the community of those who came before us and fought for LGBT rights, as well as the work still yet to be done – especially given the current sociopolitical climate and recent SCOTUS rulings.”
The festivities also included a Resource Fair that composed of local organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Louisiana Trans Advocates, and LGBT+ Archives Project of LA.
Highlights of Living Out Proud include the blessings of relationships, sponsored by Metropolitan Community Church, Drag Queen Storytime for kids, and the return of The Queerative Market – a pop-up market for southern, queer creatives and vendors.
The grand marshals of this year’s pride fest were James Urdial, creative chef/owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican restaurant, and Sy’ria Sinclaire, an entertainer and ballroom figure in the LGBT+ community. Both are Louisiana natives and contribute to causes/organizations that aim to empower the LGBT+ community and women.
The festival kicked off with the grand marshals being recognized on stage, along with this year’s Capitol City Pride Court.
Baton Rouge Pride Fest was a hit this year, drawing in over 10,000 attendees throughout the course of the day. The fest’s family-friendly nature makes it appealing for people of all ages.
“To have such a huge turnout after not hosting a Pride fest for years due to Covid-19 was everything,” said Bradford.
This year’s installation was emotional for all those involved. In the wake of the legislature taking up anti-LGBTQ legislation, it was refreshing to know just how many people are still committed to keeping these spaces alive.
Seeing so the faces of so many, from children to the elderly, gave a renewed sense of hope knowing that some can share their stories with the generation that will eventually continue this work.
Perhaps the greatest takeaway from Pride Fest is that regardless of what’s happening around us, community will still prevail and be there to uplift, advocate, and celebrate the progress that’s been made.
Christopher Bradford will soon be turning over the chairholder position, and hopes that those filling his shoes can keep this momentum going. Based on this year’s results despite barriers faced by organizers and attendees alike, it’s evident that Baton Rouge Pride Fest will have continued success for years to come.
Next year’s Baton Rouge pride festival has been scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2023.