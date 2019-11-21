Downtown Festival of Lights 2019 has you covered this holiday season with a ton of fun and festive Christmas events.
On Dec. 6, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m. on North Boulevard and there will be many holiday themed events and goodies like ice skating, multiple performances and food vendors as well as a bake sale. A special firework show will be on the Mississippi River and the Mayor will be lighting the Christmas tree around 6:20 p.m. to keep the holiday festivities going. $5 parking will be offered to attendees in the River Center parking garages.
There will also be an arts village produced by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge located in the City Hall Plaza Lawn. These artists will be selling handmade items perfect for gift giving. Other Downtown events include the Cajun Night Before Christmas at the Old Governor’s Mansion and the 15th Annual Truck Show at the LSU Museum of Art.
Shop locally and celebrate the holidays with family and friends at any these great activities planned by the Downtown Development District. For more information and a look at all the events look here https://downtownbatonrouge.org/discover-downtown/annual-festivals/festival-of-lights