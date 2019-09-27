On Saturday, Sep. 28, you can support the community while dancing on the Reggie’s stage or the JL’s speakers because Battle of the Bars is back. The philanthropic bar crawl is hosted by Fred’s, Mike’s, Reggie’s, The House and JL’s in partnership with Dance Marathon at LSU.
How does it work? Tickets are $15 or $30 for the T-shirt bundle. A tickets grants the holder entrance into all establishments. This year, guests will receive a ticket book and a wristband, a new addition to the event to minimize confusion. The books allow the bars to determine which bar was House Stark and which bars were House Bolton. T-shirts are available for purchase for $20 with limited quantities.
Dance Marathon at LSU, the largest student-led philanthropic organization on campus, is in charge of the ticket sales portion of the event. One hundred percent of ticket sales benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, which is set to open Oct. 5. Battle of the Bars tickets can be purchased at dmatlsu.org/store or in Tigerland the day of from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where DM at LSU members will be distributing shirts and ticket booklets.
“I think the purpose of hosting this event is because a lot of students want to be philanthropic and give back to the community but they don’t necessarily have the time or feel like they have the time and because that is not only the culture of college students but especially students at LSU,” public relations and Spanish senior and PR director for DM at LSU Molly Little said. “This is a good way for them to be philanthropic but also go and have fun with their friends.”
In addition, each bar will have different drink specials. Fred’s will have $2 everything from 8-10 p.m. including shots, Mike’s will have $6 triple wells, and The House will have open bar from 8-10 p.m. with $4 Truly, $3 Michelob and $1 Lemon Drops.
“I helped with the first one and it went awesome,” Fred’s General Manager Jason Nay said. “I think it’s great what they’re doing. Fred’s just loves getting in good karma and anytime we can help with a charity, we’re always open to it.”