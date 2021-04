Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point. * Until Tuesday evening. * ThAt 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 3.9 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes on Horseshoe Drive will flood. Water will be approaching Kendalwood Road and access to property will be threatened. &&