Located on West State Street, drink shop Bayou Bengal Nutrition opened its doors on Sept. 1 to provide a safe environment for students to hang out and study. The owners, Taylor and Bubba Cingolani, were inspired to make teas and meal replacement shakes using Herbalife Nutrition.
“We wanted to offer healthy, quick options for students,” Taylor Cingolani said.
Herbalife Nutrition is a multi-level marketing corporation that sells a series of dietary supplements focused for weight loss. These products are on sale at Bayou Bengal Nutrition and on Cingolani’s independent Herbalifete website. The website lists protein and tea mixes for sale as well as a blog to encourage readers with healthy lifestyle tips. Taylor Cingolani discovered Herbalife two years ago and proves its health effects with her own success story. She has helped friends and family open a number of similar businesses across Louisiana.
The sugar-free energy teas are made of a green, black and oolong tea blend packed with vitamins to boost focus and metabolism. The meal replacement shakes are made to improve immunity and heart health while providing protein and 24 essential vitamins. Post work-out shakes, protein coffee and a variety of supplements are also available.
The drink shop offers a space for students to hang out between classes. Customers are welcome to play games such as cornhole, dominoes and card games while fun, uplifting music sets a comfortable mood.
Cingolani said they gave back to the Baton Rouge community during the first stages of COVID-19 by sponsoring a number of hospitals. They gave drinks to essential workers at nearly 10 local health centers including Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General. The shop owners are looking to sponsor different organizations at the University to provide drinks at meetings and events.
“We love working with young people and want to get involved with different areas of LSU,” Cingolani said.
Bayou Bengal Nutrition is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is also open on LSU game days for students to have a place to pregame in a welcoming setting. Check their Facebook page for weekend hours and updates.