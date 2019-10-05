Show your school spirit with Beaded By B’s game day earrings and other fun handcrafted pieces.
Southern University nursing student Brooke Gremillion spreads joy, not only as a nursing student, but by making her handmade jewelry in her community, for her community.
After falling in love with making jewelry in an art class, Gremillion purchased a collection of beads and wires from an out-of-business jewelry store to start making her own creations.
Gremillion loves colorful things, gold and antiques which all inspire her own jewelry. She also draws inspiration from her interest of interior design, with things like ceramic porcelain ginger jars inspiring her to create blue and white porcelain earrings.
“I would say that my jewelry is very diverse, and I like that because you have tons of options. If I had one word to sum up my jewelry it would be diverse,” Gremillion said.
The diversity of Beaded By B’s jewelry allows her customers to wear her pieces different ways. They can wear them to any event, with fun earrings for a chic look or a bracelet to add a pop of color.
Gremillion likes to make jewelry she wants to wear, with her pieces being authentic and true to her own style.
“I like layered necklaces, so I like to make dainty necklaces and then layer them. Also, big statement earrings, I love big statement earrings, so I have a lot of that. I like the flexibility of being able to wear a simple shirt then dress it up with a really fancy statement earring,” Gremillion said.
Gremillion also makes custom jewelry for weddings and parties, as well as paintings that she sells on her website.
Running a business while being a full-time student isn’t all glitz and glamour, with patience and time management being huge factors in keeping Beaded By B successful.
Being a nurse can be difficult at times, but for Gremillion it’s all about thriving to make a difference in the lives of the people in her community.
“I think everybody in life wants to make a difference some way or another,” Gremillion
said. “You know at the end of the day I can go to sleep at night peacefully knowing that I helped somebody today, I think it’s that.”
Since Gremillion is so busy as a nursing student, having a regular full-time job would be difficult. Having her very own website gives her the flexibility she requires to sell her jewelry as a student, allowing her plan things like pop-up shops and jewelry shows around her school schedule. As a small business owner, having control over where her jewelry is sold is a huge bonus.
Beaded By B is currently sold in Rigsby Frederick Salon & Gallery, but Gremillion eventually does want to have her jewelry in more stores once she’s able to keep up with the demand for quantity.
For now, Gremillion is planning to do more pop-ups and continue to make fun pieces like the jewelry for her game day collection.
“I love to shop local and I love anything locally made. With the majority of my customers being from Baton Rouge. I try to have a lot of LSU things, and a lot of Southern things, a lot of Southeastern, just because Baton Rouge is such a college town. I like to have a variety that can locally please everybody,” Gremillion.
The 25-year-old Baton Rouge native is aiming to make a difference one bead at a time, and is sure you’ll find something you’ll love.