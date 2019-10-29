Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.