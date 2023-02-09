Once again, the Grammy’s have given us a week's worth of pop culture to chatter about. From the most talked about moments inside the ceremony to the red carpet glam, it was certainly a night of style, snubs, surprises and more.
The 2023 Grammy Awards premiered Sunday, Feb. 5 leaving viewers with more than a few memorable moments.
Bad Bunny opened the show with an amazing performance celebrating his Puerto Rican culture.
Harry Styles was genuinely shocked by his best pop album win, but his acceptance speech sparked outrage among many while his faithful fans rushed to his defense. Lizzo took home the coveted record of the year, and Taylor Swift danced nonstop.
Swift has created quite a reputation, no pun intended, at award shows over the years. The Anti-hero singer seems to never remain seated. Instead, the camera inevitably pans to her singing and dancing. Some have said Swift’s award show behavior is embarrassing, attention-seeking and tragic, but others find it amusing and enjoyable.
Other people said the rest of Hollywood should take a page out of Swift’s book and treat an award show like a fun night out with friends rather than work.
Another unforgettable moment was Beyonce’s history-making 32nd Grammy win for best dance/electronic music album.
Speaking of Beyoncé, Lizzo’s moving acceptance speech acknowledged Queen Bey.
“You changed my life," Lizzo said. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel I was like 'I want to make people feel this way with my music.' Thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”
And I have to mention Ben Affleck who quickly became a meme once again. Many suggested he needed a cup of his beloved Dunkin Donuts coffee.
Unlike the liveliness of the ceremony, thanks to Trevor Noah’s hosting prowess and a variety of shocking and amazing performances, the red carpet was a bit underwhelming, leaving lovers of fashion dissatisfied.
Some looks slayed while others were disappointing. The red carpet lacked innovative designs; there wasn’t anything I hadn’t seen before. However, amidst the questionable ensembles, there were a few outfits that shined.
Harry Styles is no stranger to a flashy blouse or trousers; he arrived on the red carpet in a multi-color jumpsuit by Egonlab x Swarovski. Another celebrity who caught my eye was the icon herself, Paris Hilton, who shined in a Celine gown. In the voice of Miss Hilton, “she’s living.”
To see what other looks received my stamp of approval, check out the full list down below of the celebrities who understood the assignment.