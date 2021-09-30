From the Union over to the hidden Subway, LSU doesn’t lack food options.
One of the most popular places on campus is City Pork in the art and design building. City Pork sells a range of food like muffins and sandwiches. They also sell a wide range of different types of coffees. One of the best items on the menus is the Cuban pork sandwich. This sandwich contains smoked pork shoulder, honey ham, Swiss, Dijon and house pickles on Cuban bread. All the flavors blend seamlessly to give you everything you could dream of in a Cuban sandwich.
“City Pork has the best food on campus. It is always fresh and made to order, which is what I like the most,” said marketing junior Lauryn Sweet.
Suppose you’re craving sushi but not at the prices of an off-campus restaurant, you can hop on over to the Union. The student union houses a place called On The Geaux. They sell many different items, from energy drinks to candy bars, but they sell the best sushi on campus. The sushi sold here is very similar to Rouse’s sushi. They also have other options to go along with your sushi, like spring rolls and gyoza.
“On The Geaux typically has shorter lines than the other Union restaurants, and the sushi is super easy to grab and go,” said political communication junior, Cece Zimmermann.
The hidden Subway is my go-to spot when I need a quick bite to eat. This Subway is better than any of the off-campus ones. It is located behind the library in an underground space similar to the testing center. They are also speedy, so never take the long line as a deterrent because they will get you in and out.
Patrick F. Taylor has Panera Bread. Panera Bread is truly a hidden gem on campus because there is never a line. They have these stations where you can order and pay for your food on a tablet. Just like the hidden Subway, Panera Bread on campus outshines any other Panera I have been to. It’s something about the convenience of not having to leave campus that makes this meal so much better. It is such a nice place to go when you’re studying for your final on a cold December day and you need a nice bowl of hot soup.
There are plenty of other delicious places on campus, but you will be full and satisfied with these places. Before you know it, you too will be a regular customer at these restaurants.