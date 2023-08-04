Best of Reveille awards
Jayden Nguyen

We’ve counted up the votes for the best stories from the Reveille over the last year. Here are your winners:

Best News Story

The making of 'Sister Cindy': The viral evangelical preacher returns to LSU

Best Sports Story

A game for the ages: LSU defeats Alabama in front of raucous Tiger Stadium crowd

Best Entertainment Story

With LSU heading to the National Championship, take a look at Kim Mulkey's best outfits this season

Best Opinion Story

Opinion: LSU fans are one of a kind, loyal to their teams like no other fanbase

Best Photo Story

PHOTOS: The LSU Library is more than its leaks and disrepair

Funniest Story

Love at first bite: How we got engaged to scam Cracker Barrel out of $2,000

Best Critter Story

Why a woman pretends she's Mike the Tiger on social media— it's her job

Best Natty Story

National Champions: LSU wins Game Three of CWS Finals over Florida 18-4 to secure national title

Best Profile

"Part of God's plan": A look into Cade Beloso's journey, how his outlook towards his injury changed

Best Front Page

Year of the Tigers

Load comments