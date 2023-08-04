We’ve counted up the votes for the best stories from the Reveille over the last year. Here are your winners:
Best News Story
The making of 'Sister Cindy': The viral evangelical preacher returns to LSU
Best Sports Story
A game for the ages: LSU defeats Alabama in front of raucous Tiger Stadium crowd
Best Entertainment Story
With LSU heading to the National Championship, take a look at Kim Mulkey's best outfits this season
Best Opinion Story
Opinion: LSU fans are one of a kind, loyal to their teams like no other fanbase
Best Photo Story
PHOTOS: The LSU Library is more than its leaks and disrepair
Funniest Story
Love at first bite: How we got engaged to scam Cracker Barrel out of $2,000
Best Critter Story
Why a woman pretends she's Mike the Tiger on social media— it's her job
Best Natty Story
National Champions: LSU wins Game Three of CWS Finals over Florida 18-4 to secure national title
Best Profile
"Part of God's plan": A look into Cade Beloso's journey, how his outlook towards his injury changed