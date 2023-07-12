The Reveille is giving out awards to its top stories from the last two semesters with the help of our readers.
You can vote in the polls below, on our Twitter, Instagram stories (starting at 5 p.m.) or you can technically mail in your votes, but please don't.
Best News Story
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?
Freshmen review their first year at LSU and offer advice to incoming class
The making of 'Sister Cindy': The viral evangelical preacher returns to LSU
Best Sports Story
A game for the ages: LSU defeats Alabama in front of raucous Tiger Stadium crowd
Column: Kim Mulkey's silence on Britney Griner isn't the only skeleton in the closet
Column: Should Paul Skenes start in LSU's College World Series opener against Tennessee on Saturday?
Column: A look at LSU sports' fall and rise as it transitions from one era of sports to the next
Best Entertainment Story
With LSU heading to the National Championship, take a look at Kim Mulkey's best outfits this season
What are the eras on Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'? Here's a breakdown of each era and what it means
Beyond plate appearance: A deep dive into LSU baseball's signature looks
How much do LSU football players eat? I ate an offensive lineman’s diet to find out
Best Opinion Story
Opinion: LSU fans are one of a kind, loyal to their teams like no other fanbase
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida
Opinion: ChatGPT's educational benefits, applications far outweigh criticisms
Opinion: People shouldn’t be upset about Halle Bailey's casting in 'The Little Mermaid'
Best Photo Story
PHOTOS: The LSU Library is more than its leaks and disrepair
Funniest Story
How do you drive into the LSU Quad? We built a makeshift car to find out
Opinion: Disney adults don't deserve the same human rights as normal people
Love at first bite: How we got engaged to scam Cracker Barrel out of $2,000
Do tarot cards work or are they just a TikTok trend? We got our futures read to find out
Best Critter Story
LSU Vet Med program provides hedgehog with life-saving cancer treatment: 'This is not just about animals'
Why a woman pretends she's Mike the Tiger on social media— it's her job
Pets of LSU: What your pet is thinking while waiting for you to come home from college
PHOTOS: LSU's nocturnal critters
Best Natty Story
National Champions: LSU wins Game Three of CWS Finals over Florida 18-4 to secure national title
LSU wins national championship 102-85 in Kim Mulkey's second season in Baton Rouge
Best Profile
"Part of God's plan": A look into Cade Beloso's journey, how his outlook towards his injury changed
Man-in-the-quad: How an LSU student is going viral on TikTok for man-on-the-street content
'You can’t really find anything like her work': LSU student’s jewelry business draws orders nationwide
'Spin that wheel!' LSU senior wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Best Front Page