Geaux shopping this football season to rep the best team in college football wearing the coolest outfits in college football.
With the football season officially beginning this Saturday, many people are rushing to get their game day styles to flaunt in Tiger Stadium. Affordable and fashionable finds can be hard to spot if you don’t know where to look. This game day guide will help you score the best outfits for college game day on a college budget.
1. Bella Bella Boutique
Bella Bella Boutique on Perkins Road has made game day fashion their main attraction this football season. This Friday before LSU’s first game against Georgia Southern, Bella Bella Boutique is having their Tailgate Kickoff Event. The event will include 50% off shoes and a free gift with purchase. The event will also feature glitter from Elektra Cosmetics, which the boutique partnered with to have a glitter buffet and glitter to match each sororities colors.
This shop makes the top of my list offering everything from stylish rompers to clear crossbody bags with cute designs. You can get your entire outfit from Bella Bella, with them selling sandals, denim skirts and shorts, sandals and a variety of purple and gold tops.
2. Bayou Belle Gift Boutique
From ombre purple and gold tanks to tiger print scrunchies, Bayou Belle has some of the cutest game day pieces for your collection. You can shop around for purple rompers, tiger print skirts and purple and gold tanks. Grab a pair of their tiger print or gold sandals to finish off your look and you’ll be ready to geaux.
3. SILT Southern Boutique
Tiger print tees, purple and gold smock tops and embellished bracelets can be found at SILT. They even have clear bags and a large variety of cute sandals that can be paired with any outfit. Their purple and gold tiger earrings are special find that will instantly spice up your game day look.
4. Frock Candy
Perkins Rowe has an array of stores, but Frock Candy is where you’re going to want to stop for your game day needs. This boutique has fun pieces like tiger themed t-shirts and overalls. They also have super cute accessories to finish off your outfit.
5. Annie Claire Designs/SoSis Boutique
For a two in one stop, go to Sosis Boutique for great affordable clothes and unique jewelry made by no one other than Annie Claire herself. Grab t-shirts, sequined tiger denim jackets, sunglasses and even a purple fringe kimono. Pair with a tiger necklace or tiger stripe earrings to have a game day look that will help you stand out in the stadium.
6. The Impeccable Pig
Stop to get your last-minute items to finish off your look at one of Baton Rouge’s cutest boutique’s. The Impeccable Pig has fun frilly bodysuits that you can easily pair with some denim shorts. They also have cute two-piece sets that can be worn separately or together. Finally, they have a variety of tanks that can be dressed up or down for those hot Louisiana days.
The perfect game day outfit shows school spirit while allowing you show your own personal style. Fun sandals, tiger print pieces and denim staples are a must for this football season. Add some cute purple and gold accessories and you’ll be all good to cheer on your tigers this fall.