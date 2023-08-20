LSU students are replacing beach towels for books. Syllabus week will be a sweet return—before assignments, quizzes and exams creep up and suddenly you’re desperate for that work place that’s just right.
With 35,000 students, there’s a lot of people looking for a place to study. Maybe you're a freshman still figuring out campus, or maybe you’re an upperclassman yet to find that place that’s just right to sit down and concentrate.
Regardless, here’s the Reveille’s guide to the best study spots on campus, depending on your vibe and how you work best.
Quiet types
Some people can’t study with any noise or distractions. In that case, the upper levels of the LSU Library might be right for you.
The first floor, and even sometimes the second, can sometimes be chatty or full of people filing in and out. The third and fourth floor, however, offer a nice reprieve for those who want a distraction-free study space. You can even rent a little room just for you if you want the ultimate alone time. (Or, if you want a place for a group project.)
The third floor is good for those who like it quiet but not so quiet you feel like you’re making too much noise breathing. The fourth floor is for the quietest of the quiet. It’s a good place for highly-concentrated work.
If you like a little company, you can study with a dinosaur. The Howe-Russell Geoscience Complex has tables and chairs, and the museum vibe sets a good tone for working. It’s generally a quiet place to work, though you may see some tour guides showing off our prehistoric model.
If you live on campus, the dorms also have study spaces and computer labs that make nice places to work. On-campus apartments have recreation centers with computers and tables (though you might be interrupted by ping-pong players).
Collaborators
For those who like to work with others or be around people as you work individually, there are a few spots on campus that might do the trick.
One is the Art and Design Building. You can get some yummy bites or coffee at City Pork and sit down inside or outside (when it’s not oppressively hot). You can also see the sculpture grounds and take a break on the swingset.
Another option is Patrick F. Taylor Hall, home to the College of Engineering. This is especially good for STEM majors who might already be in the area for classes. PFT has a Panera Bread where you can refuel in between classes or assignments. There’s people around you, but it tends to be on the quieter side depending where you sit. (And it’s a huge, relatively new building, so there’s plenty of corners to explore.)
The Student Union is another classic choice to get some work done, but if you don’t like being in noisy crowds, you might be better off avoiding the food court area, especially during lunch time.
The first floor of the library is a good mix of quiet and chat. There’s a CC’s Coffeehouse if you need some energy or snacks, and plenty of comfy chairs. There’s also computers, printing and a host of other resources.
Highland Coffees, just steps off campus, is a good public working space if you need caffeine or the eyes of others to get your work done.
Reporters
But there’s one work space that rules supreme (sources say), and that’s the Reveille newsroom. It’s available for Reveille staffers, and conveniently, spots are still open for our news and investigations staff. Apply here.