If you’re anything like me, you believe that the most exciting part of the Super Bowl is the commercials rather than the game itself. This year, there were some extraordinary and truly hilarious ads, and then some not-so-great ones (*cough cough* Oatly commercial *cough cough*). So, now that Super Bowl LV is one for the history books with Tom Brady taking home yet another Super Bowl ring, here are the best advertisements that aired during the big game.
1. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (2021)
Set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" follows the duo embarking on a globe-trotting adventure where they will come face to face with the anarchist group, The Flag Smashers. The series marks the return of Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo who wants to wipe out all superheroes. From the action set-pieces to the all-star cast, the trailer looks and feels like a big-budget Marvel film made specifically for the small screen. If it is anything like "WandaVision," we are in for an action-packed and politically astute treat.
2. Bud Light “Legends”
Much like the climatic portals scene of "Endgame," this ad featured the return of the beloved Bud Knight. The commercial sees a plethora of legends associated with the brand, such as him, Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer who return as they help restock a convenience store with the aforementioned beer. Unfortunately, the Bud Knight does not survive the commercial as per tradition. Additionally, there were two other Bud Light commercials, including a Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade one that featured lot of raining lemons. So, when life gives you lemons, drink Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade (responsibly).
3. Cadillac
With his wild hair, leather exterior, and all-black outfit, this ad featured incredibly spot-on casting with heartthrob Timothée Chalamet portraying Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s characters from the 1990 classic "Edward Scissorhands." Co-starring Ryder, we watch as young Edgar struggles to adapt to life with his titular metacarpi except when driving an all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ with his mother. It was a really sweet commercial. Chalamet, a longtime fan of the Tim Burton’s film, stated in an interview for Vogue that it “was a wonderful opportunity” which absolutely paid off for both him and audiences nationwide.
4. Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa developed a makeover with Michael B. Jordan becoming the new face of the virtual assistant. With his ice-cold eyes, this incarnation of Alexa has never been so entrancing, seductive and mesmerizing much to the chagrin of the husband of the woman that Jordan/Alexa assists. It’s a ridiculously funny commercial that worked so well.
5. 3D Doritos Crunch
Surprisingly not driving a Lincoln, this year’s annual Dorito commercial features a flatter-than-Stanley Matthew McConaughey who looks anything but alright, alright, alright as he gets sucked into a Roomba. That is, until he tries out the brand’s new product: 3D Doritos Crunch, which propels him to normal size. It’s an oddly unsettling commercial that brings him back to normal size, but it marks the return of 3D Doritos which were discontinued in the early aughts. Exciting stuff.
6. State Farm
I mean, come on. Who doesn’t love a surprise Paul Rudd & Drake cameo? Drake from State Farm, anybody?
7. Norway GM
After angrily smashing a globe with his hand, Will Ferrell provides audiences with some insight about his vendetta against Norway, specifically how they are the leading nation of electric car sales instead of the United States. He calls upon fellow comedians Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina to aid him on his patriotic voyage to the Scandinavian country, shouting how he is going to “crush those lugers.” Upon accidentally arriving in Sweden and the others in Finland, Ferrell exclaims “damn it!” Maybe he’ll get there next year.
8. M. Night Shyamalan’s "Old" (2021)
This thirty second teaser gave me all the chills and thrills of an old school Shyamalan film. According to Universal Pictures, this film features a “family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.” It sounds very eerie and chilling and I cannot wait.