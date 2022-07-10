Beyoncé Knowles's latest single, "Break My Soul," is a working-class anthem for the 21st century and leaves us on the edge of our seats for the rest of her upcoming album, Renaissance.
Renaissance is expected to be a two-part album and will be released on Friday, July 29.
Renaissance comes after a period of quietness by the ultra-famous singer following her work on Disney’s live-action rendition of The Lion King, featuring on the King Richard movie album and collaborating with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack and Pharrell Williams.
The release of “Break My Soul” on June 20 gave listeners a glimpse of what type of vibe to expect. The song features a dance-pop beat accompanied by verses telling of a desire to ditch the 9-to-5 life and pursue a more fulfilling way of living.
Knowles declares in her lyrics that despite the uncertainty she’s surrounded by and the pressures of her career, she remains unshaken and hopes that her supporters can feel the same type of empowerment while listening to the song.
One particular lyric that simply stated “Release your job” compelled some listeners to actually up and leave jobs that had grown to be draining. Jokes about her initiating her very own “great resignation” flooded Twitter for days. Once again, her undeniable influence is on full display.
Knowles shared a heartfelt message regarding the inspiration behind Renaissance and its lead single, revealing that working on the projects helped her navigate the roller coaster that the last two years have been.
“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music.”
Music such as this comes at a time during which many of the marginalized people that comprise Knowles’ fan base are watching the nation’s socio-political state regress in real time. In a time of deplorable SCOTUS rulings, housing insecurity and $5 gallons of gas, perhaps one of the greatest entertainers of our time showing some solidarity can at least put smiles on some faces.
The general reception of Renaissance will have to be determined when the album comes out. But if its lead single can shoot to the top of the charts and inspire masses of people to reconsider the way that they’ve been living, then there’s little doubt that its rollout will be one for the books.
But what else would you expect? It's Beyoncé.