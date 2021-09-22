The new fall season isn't just bringing chillier temperatures and browning leaves -- it's also bringing plenty of new video games from Nintendo, EA sports and more to play. Below are some of the biggest games that have yet to come out this year:
New World releasing Sept. 28 (PC; $40)
Amazon’s first proper entry into the gaming world is an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) where players colonize a fictional world similar to the Americas.
FIFA 22 releasing Oct. 1 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO; $60)
Ever watch soccer and think “Could I do that?” The best-selling sports video game franchise is back for the 28th year in a row to give you the chance to score screamers from outside the box.
Far Cry 6 releasing Oct. 7 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia; $60)
How does overthrowing a regime in a tropical paradise with a Cuba-inspired aesthetic sound? This first-person shooter will have the largest map in Far Cry history and, according to the head writer, is a story “about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism.” With Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain, there's almost no reason not to look forward to Far Cry 6.
Metroid Dread releasing Oct. 8 (Switch; $60)
Metroid Dread was initially conceived in the mid-2000s for the Nintendo DS but was scrapped. Fifteen years later, we finally get to see Metroid return in the first 2D Metroid game since Fusion in 2002.
Back 4 Blood releasing Oct. 12 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO; $60)
The Left 4 Dead franchise publishers return with their spiritual successor to the beloved multiplayer zombie game. New mechanics include a card mechanic where players build a deck to modify their stats. The players take the role of “Cleaners” who invade zombie zones to make them safe for citizens.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releasing Oct. 26 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch; $60)
Marvel’s first huge entry into the gaming world with Marvel’s The Avengers was an underwhelming and disappointing launch for many comic book fans. Their newest release will be a third-person action-adventure game where players command Star-Lord and shoot their way through the universe with their loving crew of galaxy guardians.
Mario Party Superstars releasing Oct. 29 (Switch; $60)
Gather your buds and minigame the night away with all your favorite Mario characters on remade maps and minigames from past Mario Parties.
Call of Duty: Vanguard releasing Nov. 5 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO; $60)
Witness the birth of the special forces and combat threats from around the theaters of World War II in the 19th installment of this best-selling first-person shooter franchise. Call of Duty Vanguard comes with 20 new multiplayer maps, a redesigned Warzone experience centered around Vanguard and more WWII Zombies to keep your heart racing.
Forza Horizon 5 releasing Nov. 9 (PC, XSX, XBO; $60)
The Forza Horizon franchise is, without a doubt, Microsoft’s most consistent franchise. This arcade racing game lets you drive around beautiful countries, soaking up the views and roaring through the picturesque landscapes. Forza Horizon 5 is bringing you to Mexico and introducing you to a new weather system to make your drives past active volcanoes, ancient Mayan architecture and bustling Mexican metropolises even more thrilling.
Battlefield 2042 releasing Nov. 19 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO; $60)
Battlefield returns in what is shaping up to be an intense return to form for the franchise after the underwhelming launch of Battlefield V. With no single-player mode, the story of the collapse of the European Union and the subsequent war between America and Russia will be taking place through multiplayer. Dynamic environments, new weapons, 128 player maps and a futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic make this Battlefield one of the most anticipated releases of the new console generation.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl releasing Nov. 19 (Switch; $60 each)
The classic fourth generation Pokemon games return in Nintendo’s remake of Diamond and Pearl. You can explore Sinnoh again, but this time with updated graphics and gameplay.
Halo Infinite releasing Dec. 8 (PC, XSX, XBO; $60 campaign/free multiplayer)
Master Chief returns to this beloved sci-fi shooter to fight the Banished, a group of Brute mercenaries. In response to backlash over Halo 5’s lack of split-screen gameplay, couch co-op was revived for Halo Infinite. While the single-player will be $60, the multiplayer is entirely free-to-play and sees new additions, like a grappling hook, as well as updates to classic Halo staples like the Assault Rifle.