Black History Month calls for celebration for African Americans who have made a significant impact. Louisiana is known for its musical roots. We celebrate different genres of music that has shaped the culture of Louisiana. There are quite a few black musicians from Louisiana who have made a lasting impact on music.
1. Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong was born in New Orleans on Aug. 4, 1901. Armstrong had a tough childhood, but he was still able to find his love for music. Armstrong started to grow his reputation as a musician while still working odd jobs.
Armstrong was able to stop working odd jobs and become a full-time musician. He performed in New Orleans, but he was eventually able to perform in Chicago, New York City and tour in Europe.
Armstrong is considered a pioneer of jazz. He showed the world a New Orleans-style of music that wasn't heard before. His classics include "La Vie En Rose", "What A Wonderful World," "Dream A Little Dream of Me" and "When the Saints Go Marching In."
2. Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne has a big name in the rap community. He was born on Sept. 27, 1982 in New Orleans. Lil Wayne's rap career can be traced back to 1997 when he was part of a group called The Hot Boys with Juvenile and B.G. who are also from New Orleans.
His solo career grew with his numerous albums and mixtapes that have topped the charts. He also won four Grammys in 2009.
Lil Wayne gets credit for launching Nicki Minaj and Drake's career. His work can also be seen as an influence for other rappers when rap album sales were dropping. Lil Wayne was able to rejuvenate the market.
Overall, the rapper from New Orleans was able to be a huge influence in hip hop today. Lil Wayne also hosts Lil WeezyAna Fest where multiple artists come to New Orleans to perform.
3. Big Freedia
Some in-state students may know who Big Freedia is, but others may know her from Drake's "Nice For What" and Beyonce's "Formation". But, that doesn't account for how big of an artist she is in New Orleans, and how she grabbed audiences' attention to bounce music.
Big Freedia was born in New Orleans on Jan. 28, 1978. Bounce was underground before Big Freedia brought it into the spotlight. It was started in the '80s, and the genre also has a large LGBTQ following.
With recognition like this, bounce music is starting to become mainstream because of Big Freedia's help.
4. Irma Thomas
Irma Thomas is a Grammy-award winning soul singer who was born in Ponchatoula, Louisiana on Feb. 18, 1941. She is also called "The Soul Queen of New Orleans".
Her influence can be heard in two songs from Otis Redding and The Rolling Stones. She signed with Imperial Records when she was 23, and her album "Wish Someone Would Care" was her top-selling album. Her single, "Wish Someone Would Care," was on top of the charts when most singles on the charts were from British bands.
She also made fans in Japan and Europe, but she came back to New Orleans. Thomas has appeared at the New Orleans Heritage & Jazz Festival, and she has also performed at the Audubon Zoo for their Mother's Day concert. Thomas is still a beloved singer in New Orleans.
5. Fats Domino
Fats Domino is considered as one of the pioneers of early rock and roll music. His songs were covered by many artists, and his sound even inspired The Beatles. Domino passed away in 2017, and his lost was felt throughout New Orleans and the music community.
Born on Feb. 26, 1928, Domino was a pianist in bars since he was a teenager. His sound was heavy on New Orleans' rhythm and blues. His career took off when he signed with Imperial Records. Domino continued to make hit after hit, and he became a great influence in rock and roll.
Domino's hits are "Ain't That a Shame," "Blueberry Hill," "Walking to New Orleans," "I'm Walkin'" and many more.