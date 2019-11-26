Community is one of those words that we hear throughout our lives. It was used to describe helping out a charity or volunteering our time for a cause. But, a community can be described as a group of people coming together to share their love for food.
Misti and Brumby Broussard are the married couple who created BLDG 5. They met in Los Angeles and owned a high-end furniture store. The couple wanted to move somewhere where their children can grow up with relatives, so they came to Baton Rouge. They fell in love with the area at the overpass and created BLDG 5.
The restaurant opens for lunch and dinner, but they also feature an opportunity for customers to be able to go into their marketplace and grab a quick lunch to go that was freshly prepared.
"That was something that was real popular in southern California where we lived before we moved here where you can still have very great flavors and great food that you can have in a quick environment that can still be casual and enjoyable." Misti said.
For dinner, the menu features a dinner board up to a party of four. This continues BLDG 5's community based vibe. The Broussard's want people to be able to try out new foods and able to share it with whomever they desire. It's also a great way to try out foods that are not recognizable to customers.
"People will see the name and may not know what it is, but I want them to try, share, explore and experiment." Misti said.
The space is laid-back and casual and has the warmth of being at home. And, that's the exact vibe that the couple want customers to have. Misti and Brumby want customers to feel like they're guests at their home.
There is also a more international vibe with decorations found at antique shops that are placed in the restaurant. Misti describes how day and night have different environments. At night in the patio, they put on hanging lights that give off a Austin, Texas feel. They also have an European-style bar.
The most important aspect that highlights the restaurant is their appreciation for the neighborhood. Businesses usually compete with each other, but the Broussard's think differently about how businesses should work.
"We believe in businesses supporting one another," Misti said. "It's not about what someone else does or doesn't. It's about supporting your neighborhood and how do you make things fun and interesting to where the whole area is where customers want to go."
Lunch starts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner is at 4 p.m. till closing. The lunch menu features craft salads, sandwiches, protein plates and seasonal sides. The dinner menu features some items from the lunch menu, but there are also three dinner boards and other small plates.