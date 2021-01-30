"Bridgerton" was a hit period piece on Netflix that had everyone talking.

There is nothing that gets me more excited than a period piece. Period pieces are a guilty pleasure of mine that I will never get tired of.

The real history of the monarchy is not something to admire, but the dramatization and historical inaccuracies make it worth the watch. Therefore, there are a couple of shows and movies that take place in the 18th and 19th century. This is a great list for those who love romance and drama and need something similar to watch after binging the hit show.

"Pride & Prejudice" (2005)

This movie is based off of Jane Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice." The story basically has the same premise of "Bridgerton," where the sisters are looking for a husband. This movie mainly focuses on the romance between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy. If you do not love Mr. Darcy in this movie, I do not know what to say to you.

"Marie Antoinette" (2006)

This movie may have some historical inaccuracies like featuring Converse, but it is still a good movie. I watched it multiple times, and it is one of my favorite films. We follow Marie Antoinette into her marriage and life as the queen of France.

The visuals are beautiful, the parties are extravagant, the costumers are superb and the music is amazing. It complements "Bridgerton" pretty well.

"Little Women" (1994 or 2019)

Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" also follows the life of the author and her sisters. We see the struggle of Jo who does not want to get married but rather wishes to be a writer. We also follow the lives of her sisters. It's a great story with great actors in both versions.

We see an ongoing theme of women and marriage during this period. We also see how these women are trying to navigate through a society that heavily judges them.

"The Crown"

It does not take place in the 19th century, but it does focus on the Royal Family. The audience will go through the history of the family from the start of Queen Elizabeth's reign to the '80s.

It's a sophisticated series that puts the Royal Family in a different light. It's cool to see the scandals and historical events happening at the same time. The cast is also amazing.

"Gossip Girl"

When I first saw the trailer for "Bridgerton," I described it as the 19th century "Gossip Girl." An anonymous writer who knows all the drama about everyone in the social hierarchy. There is extravagance and drama in each episode.

In both shows, the characters are held under the microscope of the upscale societies that they are in. There is romance and scandal, which makes for great television.

There are other movies that are set at the same time period as "Bridgerton" that I haven't watched yet, but they are on my watch list. Those movies are "Emma," "The Age of Innocence" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield."

Watching any of these shows or movies are sure to cure your need for another period piece binge after watching "Bridgerton." It has been confirmed that "Bridgerton" has been renewed for a second season, so we'll have new drama to unfold soon. Of course, you could always go back to the beloved show on Netflix and watch it as many times as you please until then.