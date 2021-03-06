The curtains closed on March 12, 2020, and they haven’t opened since.

It’s been nearly a year since Broadway shows in New York were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.

This isn’t the first time the bright lights of Broadway have gone dark—Sept. 11 and several union strikes all previously halted performances—but with the extension of the shutdown through May 30, 2021, this marks the longest period without a performance from the center of American theatre.

Now I know nothing compares to watching a Broadway show live, but how do you solve a problem like no Broadway? With professionally filmed stage productions, musical movies and Broadway content of course.

Amazon Prime Video

“Carousel”

If you’re tired of going round and round in circles because of boredom during the pandemic, tune into this Rodgers and Hammerstein production filmed live from the Lincoln Center. You can watch for free with a Prime subscription.

Amazon Prime includes the option to rent several other musical and movie adaptations, such as “Love Never Dies,” “Rent,” and “South Pacific.”

Broadway HD

This streaming platform offers a wide range of recorded theatre performances from Broadway to ballet to Cirque du Soleil for $8.99 a month. You can browse their library of available titles at https://www.broadwayhd.com/ before starting a subscription, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Disney+

“Hamilton”

Disney did not throw away its shot when securing the professionally filmed version of Broadway’s revolutionary musical.

Beyond the actual performance, Disney + also has a couple promotional interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the original Broadway cast, “Hamilton History Has Its Eyes On You” with Robin Roberts and “The Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In-Depth.”

“Hello Dolly!”

If you need a goal again and a drive again, change out the sweatpants, “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and wear some ribbons down your back to watch "Hello Dolly!” with Barbra Streisand. This romantic comedy musical movie brings viewers to 1890s New York, as matchmaker Dolly Levi schemes for her own match. There’s also a special appearance from Louis Armstrong.

“Into the Woods”

Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods with this pandemic yet, but we can go “Into the Woods” with the fantasy musical starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Anna Kendrick and Emily Blunt.

“Newsies”

Now is the time to “Seize the Day” and spend it watching “Newsies.” Disney+ has both the 1992 movie and the 2017 live version filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. This tale of ragtag newspaper boys on strike will surely give you “Something To Believe In” as the Broadway shutdown stretches on.

“The Sound of Music”

If you were “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” when the shutdown began, you’re now 17 going on 18, and an older and wiser you knows the 1965 movie of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is available on Disney+. No need to be a “Lonely Goatherd,” you can yodel along with Julie Andrews over and over again until we can finally say “So long, farewell auf Wiedersehen, goodbye” to COVID.

Netflix

“Fiddler on the Roof”

Quarantine saw musicians playing from their apartment balconies and fiddlers playing on roofs. This 1971 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical runs three hours and is sure to make you raise a glass “To Life!”

“Les Misérables”

There was a time when performances ran nearly every night. There was a time when we could all gather in a theater. Now there’s empty chairs and empty stages. If life has killed the dream you dreamed to see a live Broadway production, you can find the 2012 movie version of “Les Misérables” with Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman on Netflix.

“Shrek the Musical”

This Tony-Award winning Broadway production based on the cartoon movie was filmed live on the Broadway Theatre stage.

“The Prom”

If the pandemic made you miss your own prom, you can join James Corden and Meryl Streep in this film adaptation of the Broadway musical by the same name.

“White Christmas”

You can “Count Your Blessings” that this Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye classic is available on Netflix year-round.

YouTube

“Guys and Dolls”

If social distancing is having you missing hugs around the neck, you can lament with Adelaide with this 1955 film, starring Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit, available for free with ads on YouTube Movies.

“The Phantom of the Opera”

Throw your own “MASKerade” party by watching the 2004 movie starring Gerard Butler for free with ads on YouTube Movies.

Broadway.com

This YouTube channel includes lots of behind-the-scenes content, with performers hosting their own video episodes providing backstage looks. You can also find episodes of “Broadway Profiles” with Tamsen Fadal, which includes in-depth interviews with theatre stars and spotlights notable performances and theatre news weekly.

Playbill

This channel provides more backstage content with interviews and games with Broadway stars, like the rapid-fire Q&A series “Elevator Pitch." There’s also a “Built for the Stage” playlist that includes exercises and fitness tips for performers.

“The Shows Must Go On!”

This channel has tons of showtune clips from professionally filmed performances.

Under the Playlists tab, you can find a convenient breakdown of clips by show. There’s everything from Andrew Llyod Webber classics to more recent productions like “Kinky Boots.” There are also a few backstage features, like costume and makeup videos.

“The Shows Must Go On!” was previously posting full length musicals on Friday nights, which could be streamed for free for 48 hours. The series is currently on hiatus but is reportedly going to be releasing a new schedule soon.