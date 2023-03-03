South Korean rapper and BTS member j-hope and rapper J. Cole joined forces to create a literal “hope world” with their collab track “on the street.”
The single is j-hope’s tribute to fans as he prepares to enlist in the South Korean military to complete his mandatory service. He will join his fellow BTS member Jin, who enlisted in December.
The title of the song refers to j-hope’s dance video series that he started in 2015, called “Hope on the Street.” He filmed himself performing different dance styles to various genres of music and dance covers either by himself or with other members of BTS.
The series was huge amongst the BTS fanbase, referred to as ARMY, and one of his videos was even featured in Drake’s “In My Feelings” music video.
#InMyFeelingsChallenge #HopeOnTheStreet
The title and many scenes in the “on the street” music video are also a reference to j-hope’s experience as a street performer and member of Gwangju dance crew, NEURON. Competitive street performing led him to being recruited to become a member of BTS.
j-hope’s “on the street” is clearly an ode not only to fans, but to his career as a whole.
The style of the song is reminiscent of a classic hip-hop sound, which j-hope has cited multiple times as his favorite music genre and his inspiration for most of his own songs.
Choosing to collaborate with J. Cole was also deliberate – j-hope referred to the rapper’s “Cole World” tag in BTS’ song “Hip Hop Phile” in 2014, which was about the members’ musical inspirations.
BTS also used the instrumental for Cole’s track, “Born Sinner,” on a song they wrote called “Born Singer.” The song is known as an emotional one amongst fans, and it chronicles the members’ musical careers together.
When the two first met at Lollapalooza in 2022, j-hope also called J. Cole his “muse,” as seen in this video:
From the beginning of “on the street,” j-hope establishes his dedication to fans, singing that every time he walks, moves, runs, etc. – it is “as always, for us.”
These impactful lyrics make up the chorus of the song, highlighting the importance of fans’ involvement in j-hope’s journey as an artist
He continues this sentiment in his rap verse on the song.
“Even my walk was made of your love and your faith,” j-hope raps. “To repay you even from afar, just like a butterfly.”
He encourages fans to continue on hopefully and promises that he’ll still be everywhere alongside them. It is clear that j-hope feels that he owes his fans and wants them to still feel happy and hopeful even in his absence.
J. Cole’s verse addresses more of an artist perspective toward taking a break from music, rapping “Some days, I wonder if I need to pick a different hobby / I'm deep in with this rappin',” and “I never didn't nothin' better, it's hard to let it go.”
The end of J.Cole’s verse even discusses potential hesitance about taking a hiatus.
“I contemplate if I should wait to hand over the crown,” he raps, “and stick around for a bit longer, I got a strange type of hunger.”
He signs off the rap by saying j-hope’s name alongside his tag, “Cole World,” providing a full circle moment for the duo.
The last words of the collab track are from j-hope, singing “on the street, I'm still,” in the background.
Although he will be gone for two years, j-hope promises to return as soon as possible, and this song is his way of helping fans try to stay positive and hopeful even in his absence.