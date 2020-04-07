BUKU Music + Art Festival 2020, originally postponed to Labor Day weekend, has now been cancelled because of the uncertainty of COVID-19. The festival will resume March 19-20, 2021.
Refunds will be offered to those who already bought their wristband, or there is option to transfer your pass to attend the festival in 2021. If you bought a wristband, you should've received an email about a refund or transfer.
BUKU hopes that they're able to keep the same lineup from this year and add other gems into the mix.