Two years following the cancellation of BUKU, festival-goers and ravers are beaming to go to this year's two-day event at the end of March. To add to the Buku Music + Art Project’s impact, they will be teaming up with the social impact platform Propeller to promote advocacy for significant causes with the BUKU 2022 Take Action Project, otherwise known as TAP.
BUKU and Upbeat Academy, a youth music education program, teamed up in the summer of 2020 to launch TAP.
Fans and TAP participants will get the chance to complete actions such as donating, signing petitions, pledging to vote, volunteering, and more. With each step taken, participants will receive points through Propeller that they can rack up to redeem a free ticket to this year’s BUKU festival, entries towards winning VIP tickets, and other fun rewards.
Alongside Upbeat Academy, this year’s BUKU TAP partners include Glass Half Full and the Second Harvest Food Bank. The Glass Half Full organization turns recycled glass into sand and glass cullets used to help disaster relief, eco-construction, new glass, and more. Participants can sign up to volunteer with Glassroots and earn points for each shift they complete. The same goes for the Second Harvest Food Bank, a member of Feeding America that works to fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food and support to over 700 community partners and programs in 23 parishes.
To learn more about offered rewards and how to take action, visit the BUKU 2022 Take Action Project Campaign.
wanna earn tickets to #BUKU2022 + other dope prizes? the Take Action Project is BACK - introducing our Earn A Ticket Program with @Proplr! take action, earn points, get rewards...that simple. ⚡️take action: https://t.co/IAkkZEKSfs pic.twitter.com/uqVoMyN7ub— BUKU Music + Art Project (@thebukuproject) January 28, 2022