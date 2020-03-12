BUKU Music + Art Project has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus.
The coronavirus has quickly become one of the most talked about issues of 2020. Rightly so, with over 1,000 report cases in the U.S. alone.
BUKU Music + Art Project will now take place over Labor Day weekend. The festival is offering refunds to those who can't attend due to the dates changing, but tickets purchased for the original dates are still being honored.
Other festivals and popular events in state and out seem to be getting canceled left and right.
Due to concerns of the virus spreading one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella, has also rescheduled their events. The festival will now be October 9-11 and October 16-18. All purchases will be honored for the new dates and refunds will be given to people who cannot attend in the fall.
After Coachella was cancelled, fans on social media expressed their worry about the New Orleans festival possibly being rescheduled or not occurring at all. With the daily schedules for BUKU just recently being announced, it was uncertain what was going to happen.
There's doubt that Jazz Fest will still happen during it's originally scheduled dates, and due to recent events the city of Houston has decided to shut down the Houston Rodeo, which included many musical performances.
Another popular festival, South by Southwest, was cancelled by the city of Austin. The SXSW trip that some LSU students planned to take was also cancelled.
On their website, SXSW released a statement sharing that they want to try to reschedule the event. This impacts thousands of workers and businesses, and its policy on refunds has left many people frustrated. SXSW hasn’t released another statement but so far will not be offering refunds to customers.
The university has just confirmed that the rest of the semester will be held online starting March 30. The university will also remain open during this time. With the spread of the coronavirus becoming more of a concern, many more events in the state and country may be halted.