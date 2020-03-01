It’s March which means BUKU is coming up in just three weeks, so it’s time to get prepared. The two-day festival will be filled with great artists and memories to be made. But, festival goers should be informed of rules and tips to follow when celebrating the weekend. Here are some tips and tricks to survive BUKU:
1. Fanny packs
Large bags are not allowed on festival grounds. Small, clear bags are allowed, and it’s in your best interest to bring one. Fanny packs are great to hold your phone and wallet so you’re not worried about losing them while dancing. BUKU does sell bags on their site, but if you purchase a small bag online, make sure it is clear.
2. Uber or Lyft
Save up some money because the best way to travel to BUKU is either through Uber or Lyft. BUKU is usually packed, so it will be hard to find parking. The festival is also not responsible if something happens to your car.
I used Lyft last year, and I didn’t have any issues. Make sure you are with a group after the festival because traffic can be bad. You can avoid most of the traffic congestion if you walk away from the traffic and order an Uber or Lyft. Only do this if you’re with a group.
3. Water
Water should be anyone’s top priority when it comes to music festivals. Crowds can be packed and cause overheating. There’s a lot of walking and standing, so be sure to bring plenty of water.
Make sure you also plan out times throughout the day to take a break. Breaks can be a great time to hydrate and rest before the next set starts. Have fun, but make sure to take care of your body so you’re feeling your best.
4. Front or Back
If you enjoy being in front of the stage, you have to be at the set at least 30 minutes before it starts. It will be crowded and the crowd will push up on you
during the set. This is where having a fanny pack strapped to you will help you not get your belongings lost or stolen in the crowds.
If fighting crowds isn’t your thing, staying in the back is also fun. You will still be able to see the performance and not worry about people accidentally pushing you to get to the front.
5. Got Food?
There will be plenty of food at BUKU available to be purchased with cash or card. Like water, food should be
another priority. If you’re planning on staying the whole day, there should be food in your body to sustain the day.
There is room to be able to sit down and enjoy your meal. There are also stages nearby, so you can watch a set while you eat.
6. Stay in a group
For any music festival, it is easy to get lost. Before your group goes to the festival, add each other on Find My Friends. This is a great way to keep track of your friends in case someone gets lost in the crowd.
There is a lot going on, so staying in a group will make it easier to get through the day. Regroup before the festival ends, so it’ll be easier to order an Uber or Lyft. It’s also easier to make sure that everyone is safe. Don’t leave a friend behind if something goes wrong.