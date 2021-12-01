Two-time Grammy winner Garth Brooks will be performing in Tiger Stadium, rain or shine, for the first time on April 30, 2022.
It has been 24 years since Brooks last performed in Baton Rouge, but his voice still echoes through Tiger Stadium every year when "Callin’ Baton Rouge" plays during LSU football games.
A Once in a Lifetime Experience @garthbrooks is Callin’ Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/TNyiqlnt8z— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2021
New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sung the praises of Brooks in his introductory press conference saying, "He’s really, really good." He followed up with a sarcastic joke, "You guys like Garth Brooks?"
This performance will be the only time Brooks visits either Louisiana or Mississippi in 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and can only be bought through the Ticketmaster website, phone line and app.