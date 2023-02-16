Learning a new skill can be difficult, especially in a crunch. However, anything is possible if you put your mind to it. This week I tried to crochet a beanie in one day.
Before attempting this challenge, I did have experience with crocheting. But most, if not all, of my projects took months to finish.
This time, I gave myself one day. I had from whenever I woke up until midnight to finish.
I started by getting yarn and a crochet hook. I, fortunately, had some extra yarn (size 5) from a project I never finished and the crochet hook (size 6 mm) that went along with it.
Then, I found a pattern that called for a similar hook size and yarn, which came from allaboutami.com. The project was a double-brim-rimmed beanie. I thought it was cute and could see myself wearing it around.
For those wondering, the total cost to make this would be roughly $8. The pattern was free, my yarn was around $6 and the hook I had was about $2.
Once I had all my materials, I began to crochet as if my life depended on it. I didn't have much time to spare, so I worked as quickly as possible.
The beginning was challenging since I had to adjust accordingly to my head size. Using different size materials than what was required added another difficulty.
After a few rounds of trial and error, I finally found the correct measurements for my head. From there, continuing the process was smooth sailing.
While crocheting the base for what would eventually become the beanie, the most challenging part was keeping track of where I was. I kept forgetting the row number and what stitch I was on.
This mistake caused me to go back and recount the rows slowly and carefully. Doing this took a considerable amount of time away from crocheting.
After finishing the crochet part, I had to find a way to attach the sides and close up the top. The pattern said to sew it together, but I did not have a yarn needle.
So, instead, I slip-stitched the sides together with my crochet hook. And, to close the top, again using my crochet hook, I weaved a piece of string through the top and cinched the top until the opening was gone.
On top of crocheting, I still had classes to attend and homework to finish. You may be wondering if I could crochet a beanie in one day. Well, to answer the question, yes. It took me three hours and 22 minutes to complete the project.
For beginners with ample time, the ability to make a project from start to finish is attainable. With enough patience and dedication, this goal is something anyone can do. It may take multiple attempts to get it to look the way you want, but that is a part of the process.
If I were to attempt this again, I would pick a weekend day. That way, I have fewer responsibilities to take care of and feel less rushed.
However, I enjoyed the learning curve. The new challenge gave me a break from the monotony of my day. And now that this project is done, I am excited to try more new things.