February is the month of love and romance, but we also celebrate Black History Month and the many innovations Black people have contributed to medicine, science, literature, fashion, music, cinema and more.

Each time you buy cool perishables delivered in refrigerated trucks or have fun with super soaker water guns, you’re celebrating Black History.

From icons James Baldwin, Martin Luther King Jr, Angela Davis and Maya Angelou to contemporaries Kamala Harris, Jesse Williams, Barack and Michelle Obama, Black people have brought an abundance of innovation and inspiration to our world.

Cinematic storytelling creates connections between all generations and ethnicities; it's a critical component of Black History.

Filmmakers such as Malcolm D. Lee, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Tina Gordon bring compelling stories of the Black experience to the big screen.

Here’s a list of feel-good films that celebrate joy, love and Black culture. Get your potato chips ready (fun fact: potato chips were invented by George Speck, a Black inventor), and enjoy these films.

Love & Basketball (2000)

In this 2000s romance, two childhood friends have dreams of going pro in, you guessed it, basketball. This film explores the classic trope friends to lovers.

Stream on: HBO Max or Amazon Prime

Little (2019)

When tech mogul Jordan Sanders, played by Regina Hall, magically wakes up as her 13-year-old self, there’s a major shakeup. This is one of the most amusing films you’ll ever watch. Marsai Martin, Regina Hall and Issa Rae are brilliant and beyond hilarious.

Stream on: Hulu

Malcolm & Marie (2021)

This story unfolds in one night. The tumultuous relationship between a filmmaker, played by John David Washington, and his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, is considered a modern-day masterpiece by many.

Stream on: Netflix

Girls Trip (2017)

This feel-good movie will have you grabbing your friends and hitting the road to Essence Fest this summer. Join four best friends for a wild trip.

Stream on: Hulu

The Photograph (2020)

Last, but certainly not least, is yet another movie starring Issa Rae. Alongside LaKeith Stansfield, Rae shines in this film which highlights art, music and romance.

Stream on: Amazon Prime