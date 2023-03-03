Feeling bummed out about upcoming midterms? There are small ways to celebrate daily to get out of the dumps. Weird and random holidays will give you a laugh as you find new ways to celebrate living.

This past week I did some exploring for small holidays that I could celebrate to make each day unique and memorable.

Monday, Feb. 20, was National Muffin Day. There are many options on and off campus for a muffin. But my favorite muffins are at Highland Coffees, located at 3350 Highland Road. You can get a chocolate muffin for less than $5.

This pick-me-up was a great way to treat myself and get out of the house. During breaks from school, it can be hard to feel motivated to get moving. But once you're out and about, it becomes easier to enjoy the days.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, was not only Mardi Gras day. It was also National Sticky Bun Day.

Some people do not care for the crowds during Mardi Gras. For those who would rather stay home and watch a good movie, it can be easy to feel left out.

Just getting out can improve you quality of life. While out and about, shopping at Walmart or whatever grocery store you use, sticky buns are usually available for sale for between $5-$10.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, was Ash Wednesday, as well as National Cook a Sweet Potato Day.

This one was a bit odd. But it certainly makes for an interesting task when living in a dorm. However, this celebration can be done with one sweet potato and a microwave. And to sweeten the deal, I added brown sugar and marshmallows.

Foodnetwork.com provides a quick three-step recipe on how to cook sweet potatoes with a microwave.

Thursday, Feb. 23 was National Chili Day.

Students with a meal plan would not have had to spend anything. At The 5 Dining Hall, three-bean vegetarian chili was served during lunch.

For those without a meal plan, Chili’s Grill & Bar, located at 4550 Constitution Ave., has chili. After a stressful day, this would be a great way to enjoy the moment and get a laugh out of doing something different.

Friday, Feb. 24, was the last national holiday I observed for the week. Friday was National Tortilla Chip Day.

There are tons of places to go out and eat and get tortilla chips. But after a week of celebrating, sometimes the easier route is to get some tortilla chips and salsa from the grocery store and enjoy the end of a week with a person you care about while chowing down on a tasty snack.

Sometimes life can be overwhelming, and things may not go how you want. But, by taking it one day at a time and finding ways to celebrate life, it becomes more manageable.

For a list of the national holidays for this upcoming week go to nationaldaycalendar.com.