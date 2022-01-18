The music scene of Baton Rouge has a new, neon-laden update to it.
As of Friday the latest music venue, Chelsea’s Live, is officially open for business. Replacing the restaurant formerly known as Chelsea’s Café, the Chelsea’s brand is being kept alive in order to keep the spirit of the name intact, but also to differentiate it from its eatery roots.
Co-owner and co-manager Aaron Scuggs said, “it feels great” to be open, especially after a few setbacks caused by COVID-19. Safety will undoubtedly remain an important factor for the venue. The owners ensured that they wanted the crowd to feel safe inside since there still is an ongoing pandemic.
With Chelsea’s Live now up and running, Baton Rouge residents should expect to see an eclectic assortment of talent coming to the Red Stick.
Located on 1010 Nicholson Dr., right down the road from campus, musical talent ranging from blues to hip-hop to rock are only a taste of what’s to come for Chelsea’s Live. The venue featured New Orleans-based band and headliner The Iceman Special on Friday. The performers for Saturday included headliner Soul Rebels with THE FRESHBROS, and _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life. Baton Rouge band, Karma and the Killjoys, are set to headline later this month.
While seating is sparse, the new music venue provides a huge open space that is perfect for dancing with friends on the floor. It’s only one floor, but there are two sprawling bar spaces, conveniently located in the back and on the side near the entrance. Although food isn’t an option, sustenance comes in the form of live music performed directly in front of the audience.
Able to comfortably fit at least 200 people, the atmosphere of Chelsea’s Live is fully alive and inviting when music is playing.
Baton Rouge resident Jane Lynam felt the venue “didn’t have a lot to offer before the show began, but once the music actually started it was pretty cool and awesome.”
The capital area of Baton Rouge lost much of its live music to the pandemic, so it is absolutely evident that Chelsea’s Live is sure to change the scene for good by bringing in local and national talent alike.
Dates for future shows can be found on the Chelsea’s Live website.