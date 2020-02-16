On Feb. 19, Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its first Baton Rouge spot at 801 Frogmore Drive. This will be the fourth restaurant owned by father-and-son Beau and Pete Nicolosi and eighth location in Louisiana. They plan to open two more Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in the Baton Rouge area by 2021.
“Chicken Salad Chick’s individuality and distinctive charm drew me in from the start and it’s been an incredible journey sharing the concept with others across Louisiana,” Beau Nicolosi said.
On opening day, the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a free to the first 100 customers. Also throughout opening week, they will be offering giveaways and specials.
These giveaways and specials include:
Wednesday, February 19
Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad each week for a year, but the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.If you're not the first 100 customer in line, you can still make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.
Thursday, February 20
The first 100 guests to buy a Chick Special will get a free scoop or sandwich redeemable for their next visit.
Friday, February 21
The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.
Saturday, February 22
The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.
Customers must be over 16, purchase a Chick Special and download the Cravings Credit app to be an eligible winner.
Chicken Salad Chick was founded by Stacy Brown in 2008. Their menu features side salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. Today, Chicken Salad Chick is located in 16 states with with more than 145 restaurants. Also, the restaurant has won multiple accolades.
“After watching the concept thrive in the Lafayette community, we were bound to expand to the Baton Rouge area," Beau Nicolosi said. "Now, we’re thrilled to continue our growth near LSU’s campus, my alma mater, where Chicken Salad Chick will serve as a great addition to the community, bringing quality, fresh food to students and families.”
Chicken Salad Chick will be open on Monday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant also features a drive-thru for customers. You can visit their website at www.chickensaladchick.com. They are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for news and trends.