Celebration in the Oaks is celebrating its 35 anniversary this year. City Park homes multiple trees that are over hundreds of years old, and they will be covered in Christmas lights for all to see. The event will bring in thousands of visitors, and people can still safely visit by participating in the 2-mile-long driving tour.
Festivities will continue until Jan. 3, but they will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Although, they will be open on Christmas day from 5 pm to 10 p.m.
Regular hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the driving tour will be open at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets can be bought online. Visitors must pick a date and time to be at the event, and there is a maximum of eight people in a car. .
All proceeds are donated to the New Orleans City Park for maintenance, care and beautification.