In college, everyone’s life is hectic. Each day is a constant rush from class to work to internships with little opportunity to stop and breathe. All that stress starts to build, and soon enough Middleton is overflowing with hyper-caffeinated students on the verge of a mental breakdown.
Though that bleak future may feel certain, there are steps that can be taken now to lower the chance of tragedy.
Before life gets too crazy, find something calming and stick with it— a quiet activity to provide a brief reprieve from the coursework of the day. Enter Cloud Watching Club.
Mindlessly binge-watching reality television is a perfectly viable option, but getting outside and enjoying the University’s campus is bound to do more for your mental health— and less damage to your IQ.
Since high school, sports administration senior, Alex Mock, has had the idea to start a club more focused on enjoyment than dues and assignments. His pitch got turned down in high school, with administration viewing it as more of a joke than anything else. Mock brought the idea to campus and decided to give it another go in his last few semesters as a student.
”Since I’m about to leave LSU, I wanted to leave at least a little bit of an impact,” he said. “So I decided, ‘Why not start?’”
After asking his former professor to be his faculty advisor, the club quickly got approved. Now, the Cloud Watching Club is gaining more and more members every day. Some view the organization as a joke, while others are just looking to take a break and become part of something without the usual stress. Either way, it’s no doubt that students are talking about it.
“In the stressful world of college, a simple thirty minutes every other week to just lay there and watch clouds is a great stress reliever,” Mock said, “but it’s also a humorous idea, I do understand that.”
A lot of the buzz the club is getting is because of the irony of it all, with everyone from meme pages to well-known comedians offering their opinions on the new organization. Even before they held their first meeting, the Cloud Watching Club managed to attract the attention of Mikey Day, a Saturday Night Live cast member at Live at the PMAC on Saturday.
Despite the humorous aspect, Mock wants to make it clear that the Cloud Watching Club is a real club. They have already made an appearance at the club fair on Aug. 27, but signup is also available through Tigerlink. After requesting membership, new members will be added to the official email list to receive updates on meetings and other club events.
The Cloud Watching Club is planning to meet every other Wednesday at 3:00 pm on the Parade Grounds, but times may vary due to weather or other unpredictable circumstances. To stay updated on any changes, follow @cwclsu on Twitter.
”I hope to see everybody there,” Mock said. “If clouds don’t do it, I don’t know what will.”